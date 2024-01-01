$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Prime
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
14,765KM
Used
VIN JTMGB3FV5PD130596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # A21501A
- Mileage 14,765 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
