This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rearview Camera<br>Steering Assist<br>Panoramic View Monitor<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Ports<br>Automatic High Beam<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33124

18,698 KM

$48,490

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
18,698KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV8PW169194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,698 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:

Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Steering Assist
Panoramic View Monitor
Wireless Charging
USB Ports
Automatic High Beam

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33124

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control

Interior

Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Panoramic View Monitor

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beam

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Eco Mode

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Pre Collision System
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
JBL Audio System
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
Lane Tracing Assist
Intelligent Clearance Sonar
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RTCA
10.5" Toyota Multimedia

