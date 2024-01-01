$48,490+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,698KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV8PW169194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,698 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Steering Assist
Panoramic View Monitor
Wireless Charging
USB Ports
Automatic High Beam
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33124
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Interior
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Panoramic View Monitor
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beam
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Eco Mode
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Pre Collision System
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
JBL Audio System
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
Lane Tracing Assist
Intelligent Clearance Sonar
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RTCA
10.5" Toyota Multimedia
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Toyota RAV4