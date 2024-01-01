$39,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,940KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3R1RFV2PW343622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 1,940 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA, Multi Terrain Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:
Power Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
Multi Terrain Select
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Lane Tracing Assist
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34971
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA, Multi Terrain Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:
Power Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
Multi Terrain Select
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Lane Tracing Assist
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34971
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beam
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
USB Ports
Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
MULTI TERRAIN SELECT
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
Lane Departure Assist w/ Steering Assist
7.1" Colour TFT Multi Information Display
Pre-Collision System w/ Cyclist, and Night Time Pedestrian Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera 57,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 82,058 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf R Base AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 75,800 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Toyota RAV4