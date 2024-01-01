Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA, Multi Terrain Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:

Power Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
Multi Terrain Select
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Lane Tracing Assist
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34971

2023 Toyota RAV4

1,940 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2023 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,940KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV2PW343622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,940 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA, Multi Terrain Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:

Power Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
Multi Terrain Select
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Lane Tracing Assist
Rearview Camera
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34971

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beam

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
USB Ports
Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
MULTI TERRAIN SELECT
Right/Left Turn Oncoming Pedestrian Detection/Braking
Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor w/ RCTA
Lane Departure Assist w/ Steering Assist
7.1" Colour TFT Multi Information Display
Pre-Collision System w/ Cyclist, and Night Time Pedestrian Detection

