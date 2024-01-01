$38,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2023 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,000KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV0PC339327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Sunroof, Push Start Button, Power Drivers Seat and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:
Power Sunroof
Push Start Button
Power Drivers Seat
SOS Call Support
Auto high beam
Memory Drivers Seat
Bluetooth
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41173
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Lane Tracing Assist
Drive Mode Select
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2023 Toyota RAV4