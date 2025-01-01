Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth , SOS Call Assist , Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Heated Front Seats<br>A/C<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>USB Ports<br>12V Outlets<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44442

2023 Toyota RAV4

8,200 KM

Details Description Features

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle
12169584

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,200KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV9PC371159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44442
  • Mileage 8,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth , SOS Call Assist , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 include:

Bluetooth
SOS Call Assist
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
USB Ports
12V Outlets

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44442

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Pre Collision System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 39,449 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi A4 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 100,400 KM $22,290 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam 25,180 KM $34,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota RAV4