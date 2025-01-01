Menu
1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51697

2023 Toyota RAV4

77,663 KM

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12495718

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,663KM
VIN 2T3DWRFV8PW160396

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 51697
  • Mileage 77,663 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51697

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Climate Control

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic High Beams

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Toyota RAV4