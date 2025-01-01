Menu
Discover the perfect combination of modern style and eco-friendly performance with this 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, featuring just 57,218 KMs. This nearly-new SUV offers a spacious and sophisticated interior, designed for both comfort and utility, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. Powered by Toyotas cutting-edge hybrid technology, this RAV4 delivers excellent fuel efficiency without sacrificing power or handling. Enjoy premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an intuitive multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity. Safety is a top priority, with Toyota Safety Sense included, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and blind-spot monitoring. With its rugged exterior design and versatile cargo space, this 2023 RAV4 Hybrid XLE is ready to take you on your next journey—whether youre commuting or exploring the great outdoors.

2023 Toyota RAV4

57,218 KM

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE | NO ACCIDENTS | SUNROOF | AWD

12923429

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE | NO ACCIDENTS | SUNROOF | AWD

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,218KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t3rwrfv1pw159998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2023 Toyota RAV4