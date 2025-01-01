2023 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
<p>Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.</p><p> Please visit our Google Reviews</p><p>PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!</p><p>Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?</p><p>Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. </p><p>Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .</p><p>Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.</p><p>   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .</p><p>To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .</p><p>Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down </p><p> We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven</p><p>Disclaimer:</p><p>We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.</p><p>We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC</p><p>Please visit our Google Reviews</p>

2023 Toyota Tacoma

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$50,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12124644

2023 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

  1. 1737739289
  2. 1737739293
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$50,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3tydz5bn7pt029598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # stk 029598 TRD SPORT
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

TRD SPORT V6 ATKINSON
EXTRA TOW PACKAGE
NAV
TOYOTA WARRANTY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

