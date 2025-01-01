2023 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
<p data-start=273 data-end=414>🚘 <strong data-start=276 data-end=301>SHAW AUTOMOTIVE GROUP</strong><br data-start=301 data-end=304 /><em data-start=304 data-end=352>A Division of Ken Shaw Lexus & Ken Shaw Toyota</em><br data-start=352 data-end=355 />📍 2336 St. Clair Ave West, Toronto (Back Gated Compound)</p><p data-start=416 data-end=592>📞 Office: 416-766-8244 | 📱 Cell: 416-930-6465<br data-start=463 data-end=466 />🕓 <strong data-start=469 data-end=525>Stock changes hourly — call to confirm availability!</strong><br data-start=525 data-end=528 />🚗 <strong data-start=531 data-end=590>Shuttle service available from Runnymede Subway Station</strong></p><hr data-start=594 data-end=597 /><h3 data-start=599 data-end=655>🔥 Looking for a Reliable, Well-Priced Truck or SUV?</h3><p data-start=657 data-end=887><strong data-start=657 data-end=682>Shaw Automotive Group</strong> specializes in <strong data-start=698 data-end=723>well-serviced Toyotas</strong> — but we also stock other dependable brands. Many higher-kilometer units are <strong data-start=801 data-end=815>affordable</strong>, <strong data-start=817 data-end=832>depreciated</strong>, and <strong data-start=838 data-end=886>perfect for in-city driving or long commutes</strong>.</p><p data-start=889 data-end=923>💬 <strong data-start=892 data-end=921>Thinking about financing?</strong></p><ul data-start=924 data-end=1081><li data-start=924 data-end=975><p data-start=926 data-end=975>Rising interest rates affect all loans & leases</p></li><li data-start=976 data-end=1041><p data-start=978 data-end=1041>Longer terms = lower monthly payment, but higher overall cost</p></li><li data-start=1042 data-end=1081><p data-start=1044 data-end=1081><strong data-start=1044 data-end=1081>Know your budget. Know your plan.</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1083 data-end=1086 /><h3 data-start=1088 data-end=1112>🛠️ Why Buy from Us?</h3><p data-start=1114 data-end=1549>✅ <strong data-start=1116 data-end=1165>Majority of our vehicles are safety inspected</strong> by licensed Toyota/Lexus techs<br data-start=1196 data-end=1199 />✅ <strong data-start=1201 data-end=1225>We ALWAYS use CarFax</strong> to verify mileage & service history<br data-start=1261 data-end=1264 />🚫 <strong data-start=1267 data-end=1333>If data is missing, my 40 years of experience says: WALK AWAY.</strong><br data-start=1333 data-end=1336 />✅ Family-Owned. Customer-Driven.<br data-start=1368 data-end=1371 />✅ <strong data-start=1373 data-end=1400>Financing Available OAC</strong> (Minimum $9,000 loan)<br data-start=1422 data-end=1425 />✅ <strong data-start=1427 data-end=1456>All Credit Scores Welcome</strong> — Rates vary based on credit profile<br data-start=1493 data-end=1496 />✅ <strong data-start=1498 data-end=1522>CAA Card recommended</strong> for older high-KM vehicles</p><hr data-start=1551 data-end=1554 /><h3 data-start=1556 data-end=1613>📸 <strong data-start=1563 data-end=1611>IMPORTANT: Screenshot All Advertised Prices!</strong></h3><p data-start=1614 data-end=1670>Prices are subject to change — don’t miss out on a deal.</p><p data-start=1672 data-end=1738>🗣️ Check out our <strong data-start=1690 data-end=1708>Google Reviews</strong> to see what our guests think!</p><hr data-start=1740 data-end=1743 /><p data-start=1745 data-end=1864><strong data-start=1745 data-end=1776>Hold a vehicle for 24 hours</strong> with a valid credit card — come inspect your potential purchase without the pressure.</p><p data-start=1866 data-end=2003>Whether youre buying your first truck or upgrading your workhorse, we’re here to help you find the <strong data-start=1966 data-end=2003>right vehicle at the right price.</strong></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$55,988

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

