Magnetic Gray Metallic 2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid TRD PRO ! Super Rare Tundra TRD PRO / Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Heated And Cooled Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Power Front Seats / Push Button Start / Power Tail Gate / Back Up Camera / Apple Car Play / Android / LED Light Bar And More!

2023 Toyota Tundra

6,445 KM

$89,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

2023 Toyota Tundra

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$89,998

+ taxes & licensing

6,445KM
Used
VIN 5TFPC5DB2PX036191

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,445 KM

Magnetic Gray Metallic 2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid TRD PRO !
Super Rare Tundra TRD PRO / Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Heated And Cooled Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Power Front Seats / Push Button Start / Power Tail Gate / Back Up Camera / Apple Car Play / Android / LED Light Bar And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Tow Hitch Receiver

Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$89,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2023 Toyota Tundra