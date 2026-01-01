Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1769114016278_4678353050319941 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2023, TOYOTA TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED</strong></p><p><strong>COMFORTABLE & CONFIDENT<span> PICK UP </span></strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $58,995 / Cash Price: $60,995</strong></p><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/forms/finance</a>. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.</p><p>At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090</strong>. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Price</strong><span> </span><span> </span><strong>Our special discounted price is based on financing only.</strong><span> </span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.<strong><span> </span>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</strong></p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Financing</strong><span> </span> Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months<strong><span> </span>(O.A.C)</strong>. We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/forms/finance</a></p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</p><div><hr><br></div><p><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</p><p>Located at<span> </span><a href=https://www.google.com/maps/search/304+Bridgeland+Ave,+North+York,+ON?entry=gmail&source=g>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</a>.</p><p>View our inventory:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ rel=noreferrer>https://www.queenautogroupinc.<wbr>ca/<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1769114016278_8109038482188862 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></a></p>

2023 Toyota Tundra

39,946 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax Limited Long Bed

Watch This Vehicle
13501706

2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax Limited Long Bed

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,946KM
VIN 5TFJA5EC5PX016276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,946 KM

Vehicle Description

2023, TOYOTA TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED

COMFORTABLE & CONFIDENT PICK UP 

Special Financing Price: $58,995 / Cash Price: $60,995

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.


Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance


Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON.

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Delay Off Interior Lighting
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Intercooled -inc: stop and start engine system
Transmission: 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic
122 L Fuel Tank
745.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Grey Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2-way power adjustable driver and passenger lumbar support and driver seat memory system
341 kgs (7
365 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec SH- AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec SH- AWD 61,189 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 60,234 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus RWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus RWD 79,084 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2023 Toyota Tundra