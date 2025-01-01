Menu
2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav

2023 Volkswagen Golf

18,608 KM

Details Description Features

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav

13139050

2023 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,608KM
VIN WVWVA7CD8PW206488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 76570
  • Mileage 18,608 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 76570

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

