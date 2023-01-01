Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Volkswagen GTI

5,215 KM

Details Features

$37,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen GTI

2023 Volkswagen GTI

2.0 T 6Sp 2.0 T 6Sp

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen GTI

2.0 T 6Sp 2.0 T 6Sp

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10634046
  2. 10634046
  3. 10634046
  4. 10634046
  5. 10634046
  6. 10634046
  7. 10634046
  8. 10634046
  9. 10634046
  10. 10634046
  11. 10634046
  12. 10634046
  13. 10634046
  14. 10634046
  15. 10634046
  16. 10634046
  17. 10634046
  18. 10634046
  19. 10634046
  20. 10634046
  21. 10634046
  22. 10634046
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
5,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634046
  • Stock #: 100452A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Scale Paper (Plaid) With Red Accents Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 100452A
  • Mileage 5,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 95,342 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 15...
 74,041 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 31,823 KM
$59,685 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory