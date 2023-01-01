2023 Volkswagen GTI

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,977 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 9 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10634058

10634058 Stock #: 100420A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Urano Grey with black roof

Interior Colour Scale Paper (Plaid) With Red Accents Cloth

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 100420A

Mileage 9,986 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.