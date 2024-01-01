Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , SOS Call Assist , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:

Power Sunroof
SOS Call Assist
Push Button Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
Full Digital Cluster Display
Dual Zone A/C

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39322

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

37,931 KM

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI DSG w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam

11919005

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI DSG w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,931KM
VIN 3VW2T7BU0PM001565

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39322
  • Mileage 37,931 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , SOS Call Assist , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:

Power Sunroof
SOS Call Assist
Push Button Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
Full Digital Cluster Display
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39322

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Paddle Shifters
Display Distance Warning

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Volkswagen Jetta