$30,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam
2023 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,931KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW2T7BU0PM001565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39322
- Mileage 37,931 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof , SOS Call Assist , Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:
Power Sunroof
SOS Call Assist
Push Button Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
Full Digital Cluster Display
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39322
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI include:
Power Sunroof
SOS Call Assist
Push Button Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Auto Start/Stop
Full Digital Cluster Display
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39322
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Paddle Shifters
Display Distance Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 47,334 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof , Rearview Cam 102,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C 19,680 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Volkswagen Jetta