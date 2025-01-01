Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Rearview Camera , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Jetta include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Rearview Camera<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated steering wheel<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Heated Front Seats<br>USB Ports<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 43053

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

21,173 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Sport Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

12100147

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline w/ Sport Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,173KM
VIN 3VWSM7BU8PM046380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

