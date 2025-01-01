Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera and more!

The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Taos include:

USB Input
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auto Stop/Start
Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Climate Control
12V Outlet
Cruise Control
Bluetooth Music
Front Heated Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51568

60,000 KM

$24,490

Trendline AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

60,000KM
VIN 3VVGX7B27PM378262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 51568
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera and more!

The top features for this 2023 Volkswagen Taos include:

USB Input
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auto Stop/Start
Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Climate Control
12V Outlet
Cruise Control
Bluetooth Music
Front Heated Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51568

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music

2023 Volkswagen Taos