Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4motion. Well optioned, ex-daily rental, Certified and Ready to Go!</p>

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

55,036 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
13113947

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

  1. 1761601790117
  2. 1761601790578
  3. 1761601790990
  4. 1761601791407
  5. 1761601791826
  6. 1761601792261
  7. 1761601792671
  8. 1761601793079
  9. 1761601793493
  10. 1761601793880
  11. 1761601794338
  12. 1761601794751
  13. 1761601795169
  14. 1761601795590
  15. 1761601796060
  16. 1761601796448
  17. 1761601796864
  18. 1761601797288
  19. 1761601797697
  20. 1761601798108
  21. 1761601798584
  22. 1761601799022
  23. 1761601799455
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,036KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VVFB7AX0PM083446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UV142
  • Mileage 55,036 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4motion. Well optioned, ex-daily rental, Certified and Ready to Go!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Rental Place

Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van TRY B 4 U BUY - AWD Refrigerated Van With Standby for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van TRY B 4 U BUY - AWD Refrigerated Van With Standby 85,964 KM $89,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD 65,888 KM $82,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express TRY B4 U BUY, RENT AND GET THE TEST DRIVE YOU NEED for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Chevrolet Express TRY B4 U BUY, RENT AND GET THE TEST DRIVE YOU NEED 122,100 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Email The Car Rental Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-0209

Quick Links
Directions Website
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan