2024 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive AWD w/M Pkg. w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
1,068KM
VIN 3MW89FF00R8D95641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 50456
- Mileage 1,068 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
