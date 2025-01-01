$25,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL77LHE22RC035047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 11,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , 12V Outlets , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Chevrolet Trax include:
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42282
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , 12V Outlets , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Chevrolet Trax include:
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42282
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Change Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 35,600 KM $37,590 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Trax LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C 11,800 KM $25,590 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 20,037 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Chevrolet Trax