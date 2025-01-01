Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , 12V Outlets , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

The top features for this 2024 Chevrolet Trax include:

Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42282

2024 Chevrolet Trax

11,800 KM

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C

12056275

2024 Chevrolet Trax

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,800KM
VIN KL77LHE22RC035047

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,800 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , 12V Outlets , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Chevrolet Trax include:

Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42282

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger

Bluetooth

A/C

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Automatic Emergency Braking

Heads-Up Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Change Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Chevrolet Trax