2024 Chevrolet Trax

9,500 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

12096373

2024 Chevrolet Trax

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,500KM
VIN KL77LHE27RC157838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , SOS Call Assist , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Chevrolet Trax include:

Auto Start/Stop
SOS Call Assist
Push Button Start
A/C
USB Ports
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear Camera Park Assist Symbol
12V Outlets

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 43000

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Change Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Front Pedestrian Warning
Rear Camera Park Assist Symbol

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

