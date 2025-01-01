Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Chevrolet Trax include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 54549

2024 Chevrolet Trax

64,115 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

2RS w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

2024 Chevrolet Trax

2RS w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,115KM
VIN KL77LJE25RC020887

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 54549
  • Mileage 64,115 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Sunroof

Climate Control

Push Button Start

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Automatic High Beams

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music

