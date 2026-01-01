$48,190+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango
GT
2024 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,190
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,800KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG6RC211983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85081
- Mileage 37,800 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Wireless Charging
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting
App Remote Start
2024 Dodge Durango