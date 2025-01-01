Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pre-Collision System<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Android Auto<br>Front Heated Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 62320

2024 Ford Escape

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
12819664

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,390

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9NZ0RUA29383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 62320
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Apple CarPlay
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pre-Collision System
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Android Auto
Front Heated Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 62320

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pre-Collision System
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid 73,856 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Bedford, NS
2016 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 141,260 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 112,788 KM $16,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Ford Escape