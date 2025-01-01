$33,390+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,390
+ taxes & licensing
45,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9NZ0RUA29383
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 62320
- Mileage 45,000 KM
1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Apple CarPlay
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pre-Collision System
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Android Auto
Front Heated Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Push Button Start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic High Beams
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pre-Collision System
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
