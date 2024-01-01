Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Dual Zone A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 GMC Canyon include:<br> <br>SOS Call Support<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Front Seats<br>12V Outlet<br>Hill Descent Control<br>Off Road Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41489

2024 GMC Canyon

4,500 KM

Details Description Features

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Canyon

AT4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12022147

2024 GMC Canyon

AT4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,500KM
VIN 1GTP6DEK4R1136931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Dual Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 GMC Canyon include:

SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
12V Outlet
Hill Descent Control
Off Road Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41489

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Power Side Mirrors 
Rear Vents
Off Road Assist
Driver Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 13,228 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 35,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 95,180 KM $24,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Canyon