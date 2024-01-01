$56,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 GMC Canyon
AT4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2024 GMC Canyon
AT4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTP6DEK4R1136931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 GMC Canyon include:
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
12V Outlet
Hill Descent Control
Off Road Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41489
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / SOS Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 GMC Canyon include:
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
12V Outlet
Hill Descent Control
Off Road Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41489
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Power Side Mirrors
Rear Vents
Off Road Assist
Driver Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 13,228 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 35,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 95,180 KM $24,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 GMC Canyon