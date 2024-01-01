Menu
1 OWNER / Econ Mode, LED Taillights , Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>Econ Mode<br>LED Taillights<br>Rearview Camera<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Idle Stop<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Brake Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37329

2024 Honda Civic

32,000 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53RH101523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Econ Mode, LED Taillights , Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Econ Mode
LED Taillights
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Idle Stop
Electronic Parking Brake
Dual Zone A/C
Brake Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37329

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Traffic jam assist

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aluminum sport pedals
Blind Spot Assist
Traffic sign recognition
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

LED Taillights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pushbutton Start
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Proximity key entry
LED Headlights w/ Auto On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Honda Civic