$30,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,000KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53RH101523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Econ Mode, LED Taillights , Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Econ Mode
LED Taillights
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Idle Stop
Electronic Parking Brake
Dual Zone A/C
Brake Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37329
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Traffic jam assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aluminum sport pedals
Blind Spot Assist
Traffic sign recognition
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
8 speakers
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Electronic Parking Brake
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
LED Taillights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Idle stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pushbutton Start
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Proximity key entry
LED Headlights w/ Auto On/Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Honda Civic