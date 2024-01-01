Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Welcome to Torontos premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicles journey is our top priority.</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731085262185_17700367766469438 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</p><br><br><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2024 Honda Civic

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Honda Civic

|Touring|CVT|

Watch This Vehicle
11929385

2024 Honda Civic

|Touring|CVT|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,000KM
VIN 2HGFE1F90RH000145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Util Bright Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Toronto's premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicle's journey is our top priority.

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.




Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: ECON mode button

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Blind Spot Information BSI System Blind Spot
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
sport mode and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System and idle-stop
Collision Mitigation Braking CMBS with Cross Traffic Monitor and Cross Traffic Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2011 Ford Escape |FWD| 4dr| Hybrid| AS IS| for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Ford Escape |FWD| 4dr| Hybrid| AS IS| 182,657 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Prius Prime |TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE| for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Toyota Prius Prime |TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE| 190,500 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox |AWD| for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox |AWD| 164,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2024 Honda Civic