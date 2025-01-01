Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>Touchscreen Display<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Front Seats<br>A/C<br>Push Button Start<br>Auto Headlights<br>USB Port<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 43005

2024 Honda Civic

14,235 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

12096382

2024 Honda Civic

LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,235KM
VIN 2HGFE2F24RH117039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,235 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Honda Civic include:

Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Push Button Start
Auto Headlights
USB Port
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 43005

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
ECON mode
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Side Mirrors

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Honda Civic