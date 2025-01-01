Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Ports , ECON Mode , Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>USB Ports<br>ECON Mode<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Speed Limit Warning<br>A/C<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>12V Outlets<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44628

2024 Honda Civic

13,566 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
12174163

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
13,566KM
VIN 2HGFE2F24RH113251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44628
  • Mileage 13,566 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Ports , ECON Mode , Heated Front Seats and more!

The top features for this 2024 Honda Civic include:

USB Ports
ECON Mode
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Speed Limit Warning
A/C
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
12V Outlets

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44628

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Speed Limit Warning
12V Outlets
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Forward Vehicle Detection
Power Side Mirrors

2024 Honda Civic