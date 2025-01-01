Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 63587

2024 Honda Civic

10,520 KM

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing
12859016

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
10,520KM
VIN 19XFL1G87RE401584

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,520 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Interior

Power Options

Media / Nav / Comm

Exterior

Seating

Comfort

Mechanical

Safety

Security

Additional Features

