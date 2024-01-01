$44,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,900KM
VIN 2HKRS6H91RH208573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!
The top features for this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid include:
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Moonroof
Navigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Memory Driver's Seat
Bose Premium Sound System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38914
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Hill start assist
ECO Assist System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
12V Power Outlets
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
9" Touch Screen Display
Power Tailgate w/ Hands Free Access
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Honda CR-V