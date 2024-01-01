Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid include:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Moonroof
Navigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Memory Drivers Seat
Bose Premium Sound System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38914

2024 Honda CR-V

15,900 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,900KM
VIN 2HKRS6H91RH208573

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,900 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid include:

Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Moonroof
Navigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Memory Driver's Seat
Bose Premium Sound System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38914

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Hill start assist
ECO Assist System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Proximity key entry system
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
12V Power Outlets
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low Speed Follow
9" Touch Screen Display
Power Tailgate w/ Hands Free Access
Perforated Leather Trimmed Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Honda CR-V