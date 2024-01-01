$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Honda CR-V
LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2024 Honda CR-V
LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,050KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRS3H29RH000250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 27,050 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Walk Away Door Lock, Adaptive Cruise Control, Push Start Button and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Honda CR-V include:
Walk Away Door Lock
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Start Button
Hill Descent Control
Front Wiper De-icer
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power Side Mirrors
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39369
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Walk Away Door Lock, Adaptive Cruise Control, Push Start Button and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Honda CR-V include:
Walk Away Door Lock
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Start Button
Hill Descent Control
Front Wiper De-icer
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power Side Mirrors
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39369
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition
Traffic jam assist
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Front wiper de-icer
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Proximity Keyless Entry
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk Away Door Lock
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 115,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 37,432 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav 71,500 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Honda CR-V