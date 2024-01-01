Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Walk Away Door Lock, Adaptive Cruise Control, Push Start Button and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Walk Away Door Lock<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Push Start Button<br>Hill Descent Control<br>Front Wiper De-icer<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Heated Power Side Mirrors<br>Dual Zone A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39369

2024 Honda CR-V

27,050 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Honda CR-V

LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,050KM
VIN 2HKRS3H29RH000250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,050 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Walk Away Door Lock, Adaptive Cruise Control, Push Start Button and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Honda CR-V include:

Walk Away Door Lock
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Start Button
Hill Descent Control
Front Wiper De-icer
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power Side Mirrors
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39369

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition
Traffic jam assist

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Front wiper de-icer

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Proximity Keyless Entry
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk Away Door Lock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 115,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Moonroof 37,432 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4X4 Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav 71,500 KM $41,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2024 Honda CR-V