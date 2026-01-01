2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

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Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Premium Sound System<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Rear Seat Reminder<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 102951

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

96,301 KM

Details Description Features

$37,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14519491

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
96,301KM
VIN 2HKRS6H90RH212713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 102951
  • Mileage 96,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 102951

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$37,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid