$33,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda HR-V
Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,400KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H59RM102880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,400 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Proximity Key Entry , Bluetooth, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Honda HR-V include:
Proximity Key Entry
Bluetooth
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
LED Daytime Running Lights
Road Departure Mitigation
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Power Moonroof
Brake Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34972
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Hill start assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Exterior
Automatic on/off headlights
Additional Features
USB port
Vehicle Stability Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
7" Touch Screen
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Proximity key entry
HondaLink Automatic Emergency Response
7" Colour TFT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
