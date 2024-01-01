Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Proximity Key Entry , Bluetooth, Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Honda HR-V include:<br> <br>Proximity Key Entry<br>Bluetooth<br>Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Road Departure Mitigation<br>Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>Power Moonroof<br>Brake Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34972

2024 Honda HR-V

10,400 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda HR-V

Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2024 Honda HR-V

Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,400KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H59RM102880

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,400 KM

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic jam assist

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

Remote Engine Starter

Dual Zone A/C

POWER MOONROOF

Automatic on/off headlights

USB port
Vehicle Stability Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
7" Touch Screen
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Proximity key entry
HondaLink Automatic Emergency Response
7" Colour TFT

2024 Honda HR-V