Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Honda HR-V include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Remote Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 50420

2024 Honda HR-V

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Honda HR-V

LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12437335

2024 Honda HR-V

LX-B w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12437335
  2. 12437335
  3. 12437335
  4. 12437335
  5. 12437335
  6. 12437335
  7. 12437335
  8. 12437335
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,000KM
VIN 3CZRZ1H36RM100383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 50420
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Honda HR-V include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 50420

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats 92,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer w/ Sunroof, Cruise Control, Backup Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer w/ Sunroof, Cruise Control, Backup Cam 124,418 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 20,563 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Honda HR-V