2024 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=0>Cash Price: $25,950 Finance Price: $23,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Clean CarFax. Sunroof | Navigation | Bose premium audio | Leatherette seats | 10.25-inch digital cluster | Wireless charging | Digital Key | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Highway driving assist | Heated front & rear seats | Heated steering wheel | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | Backup camera | Bluetooth. 2.0L Smartstream 4-cylinder engine. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing: </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=11>The refreshed 2024 Hyundai Elantra Luxury introduces a sharper, more aggressive shark-nose exterior design that sets it apart on the road. This top-tier trim is powered by a reliable 2.0L Smartstream engine and a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), delivering excellent fuel economy and a refined ride. The cabin is a tech sanctuary, featuring dual 10.25-inch high-resolution displays for navigation and instrumentation, alongside a premium Bose audio system. With updated safety features like Highway Driving Assist and the convenience of a digital key, this Elantra offers a high-end luxury feel in a modern compact sedan. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/used/hyundai-elantra/ target=_blank rel=noopener>Hyundai Elantra</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li>Prices exclude HST & licensing.</li><li>Price includes a $2,000 finance credit applied. Cash price differs.</li><li>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person.</li></ul>

2024 Hyundai Elantra

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
13498035

2024 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

  1. 1769031952
  2. 1769031952
  3. 1769031952
  4. 1769031953
  5. 1769031952
  6. 1769031951
  7. 1769031951
  8. 1769031953
  9. 1769031951
  10. 1769031953
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLN4DG9RU789988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC285
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $25,950 Finance Price: $23,950

Clean CarFax. Sunroof | Navigation | Bose premium audio | Leatherette seats | 10.25-inch digital cluster | Wireless charging | Digital Key | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Highway driving assist | Heated front & rear seats | Heated steering wheel | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | Backup camera | Bluetooth. 2.0L Smartstream 4-cylinder engine. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing: Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.————————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The refreshed 2024 Hyundai Elantra Luxury introduces a sharper, more aggressive "shark-nose" exterior design that sets it apart on the road. This top-tier trim is powered by a reliable 2.0L Smartstream engine and a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), delivering excellent fuel economy and a refined ride. The cabin is a tech sanctuary, featuring dual 10.25-inch high-resolution displays for navigation and instrumentation, alongside a premium Bose audio system. With updated safety features like Highway Driving Assist and the convenience of a digital key, this Elantra offers a high-end luxury feel in a modern compact sedan. We have a wide selection of used Hyundai Elantra to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————————————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST & licensing.
  • Price includes a $2,000 finance credit applied. Cash price differs.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autorama

Used 2022 Audi Q5 SPORTBACK | PROGR. S-Line | AWD | Nav | Pano roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q5 SPORTBACK | PROGR. S-Line | AWD | Nav | Pano roof 84,000 KM $33,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | DVD | Nav | Leather | Stow N'Go | Power Doors for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | DVD | Nav | Leather | Stow N'Go | Power Doors 125,000 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE | Sunroof | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE | Sunroof | LaneDep | BSM | CarPlay 62,000 KM $26,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autorama

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autorama

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-7262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2024 Hyundai Elantra