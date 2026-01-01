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<p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>***CLEAN CARFAX***HEATED SEATS***BLUETOOTH***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM***AND MORE***</span></p><p>Drive away in style with this 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, offering modern design, impressive fuel efficiency, and advanced technology. Powered by a responsive yet economical engine, this sedan delivers a smooth, comfortable ride thats perfect for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving.</p><p>Well-equipped with features including Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, alloy wheels, and Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies for added confidence behind the wheel.</p><p>With 86,136 km, this well-maintained Elantra Preferred offers exceptional value, reliability, and the latest features buyers are looking for. Dont miss your chance to own this stylish and dependable sedan—contact us today to schedule your test drive!</p><p>***EASY FINANCING APPROVALS***Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? Student? New to Canada? Self-Employed?<br>Were here to help! Our finance specialists work with a wide network of lenders to find financing solutions tailored to your unique situation. Fast approvals, competitive rates, and a simple, stress-free process. Apply today and get behind the wheel sooner!</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #2c2c2c; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px;>***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. theyll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please dont hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! were here to serve you!!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>***Financing***</span></p><p> </p><p>We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.</p><p> </p><p>***Price***</p><p> </p><p>FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. <span style=font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.</span> </p><p> </p><p>***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.</p><p> </p><p>***About us***</p><p> </p><p>Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough</p><p> </p><p>***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2024 Hyundai Elantra

86,136 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD STS | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle
14444407

2024 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD STS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

  1. 1784152907622
  2. 1784152908148
Contact Seller
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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,136KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhlm4dg8ru715707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,136 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

***CLEAN CARFAX***HEATED SEATS***BLUETOOTH***ALLOYS***BACK UP CAM***AND MORE***

Drive away in style with this 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred, offering modern design, impressive fuel efficiency, and advanced technology. Powered by a responsive yet economical engine, this sedan delivers a smooth, comfortable ride that's perfect for commuting, road trips, or everyday driving.

Well-equipped with features including Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, alloy wheels, and Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies for added confidence behind the wheel.

With 86,136 km, this well-maintained Elantra Preferred offers exceptional value, reliability, and the latest features buyers are looking for. Don't miss your chance to own this stylish and dependable sedan—contact us today to schedule your test drive!

***EASY FINANCING APPROVALS***Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? Student? New to Canada? Self-Employed?
We're here to help! Our finance specialists work with a wide network of lenders to find financing solutions tailored to your unique situation. Fast approvals, competitive rates, and a simple, stress-free process. Apply today and get behind the wheel sooner!

 

***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory. 

 

***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
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416-759-2277

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2024 Hyundai Elantra