2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,137KM
VIN KM8R5DGE6RU690419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 44641
- Mileage 23,137 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof , Garage Door Opener , Tri-Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Hyundai Palisade include:
Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof
Garage Door Opener
Tri-Zone A/C
Hill Descent Assist
Sos Call Support
Forward Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44641
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Park Assist
USB port
Lane Assist
Head up display
12V outlet
Memory Driver's Seats
Around View Monitor
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Hill Descent Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof
Tri-Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Heated & Ventilated Rear Seats
Forward Cross Traffic Alert
