$33,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,000KM
VIN KM8JBCDEXRU292490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Start , Drive Mode Select , LED Headlights and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Start , Drive Mode Select , LED Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2024 Hyundai Tucson include:
Remote Start
Drive Mode Select
LED Headlights
Driver Attention Warning
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors
Power Door Locks & Windows
10.25" Colour Touch-Screen
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37788
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist
Additional Features
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control with traffic stop and go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
Power Door Locks & Windows
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
10.25" Colour Touch-Screen
Heated Power-adjustable Side Mirrors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection
4.2" Colour LCD Cluster Display
Haptic Steering Wheel Feedback
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Start
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
