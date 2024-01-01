Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Start , Drive Mode Select , LED Headlights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>Remote Start<br>Drive Mode Select<br>LED Headlights<br>Driver Attention Warning<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors<br>Power Door Locks & Windows<br>10.25 Colour Touch-Screen<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37788

2024 Hyundai Tucson

15,000 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Remote Start , Drive Mode Select , LED Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Hyundai Tucson include:

Remote Start
Drive Mode Select
LED Headlights
Driver Attention Warning
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power-Adjustable Side Mirrors
Power Door Locks & Windows
10.25" Colour Touch-Screen

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37788

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
BlueLink
Lane Following Assist

Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control with traffic stop and go
Safe Exit Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
Power Door Locks & Windows
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
10.25" Colour Touch-Screen
Heated Power-adjustable Side Mirrors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection
4.2" Colour LCD Cluster Display
Haptic Steering Wheel Feedback
Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

