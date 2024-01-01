$57,990+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Telluride
SX Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,300KM
VIN 5XYP5DGC7RG447407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start, Automatic Headlights, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Kia Telluride include:
Push Button Start
Automatic Headlights
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
12v Outlet
Tri Zone A/C
LED Headlights
High Beam Assist
Highway Drive Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34976
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote car starter
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Trailer stability assist
Lane Following Assist
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
360 degree camera
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Dual panel sunroof
High Beam Assist
Driver Attention Alert
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Nappa Leather Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind View Monitor
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Highway Drive Assist
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Tri Zone A/C
Intelligent Speed Limit Assist
Parking Collision Avoidance Assist
110V Power Inverter
12.3" Multimedia Interface
Ventilated 2nd Row Seats
Advanced Forward Collision Assist
12.3" LCD Instrument Cluster
Advanced Highway Drive Assist
Drive Train Select
LED Amber Positioning Lights
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-3297
2024 Kia Telluride