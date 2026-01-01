Menu
2024 Lexus IS 300

23,840 KM

Details

$48,190

+ taxes & licensing
13478683

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
23,840KM
VIN JTHC81F29R5053122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,840 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2024 Lexus IS 300