$48,190+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Lexus IS 300
300
2024 Lexus IS 300
300
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,190
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,840KM
VIN JTHC81F29R5053122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 23,840 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Honda Civic LX 91,600 KM $22,290 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 40,576 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 76,890 KM $21,390 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$48,190
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Lexus IS 300