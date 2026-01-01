Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Internet Access<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 86093

2024 Mazda CX-30

15,854 KM

Details Description Features

$31,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-30

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13510736

2024 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,854KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM7RM678110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 86093
  • Mileage 15,854 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 86093

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
App Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE 16,000 KM $62,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition 77,404 KM $41,790 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT 61,000 KM $30,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Mazda CX-30