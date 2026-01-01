2024 Mazda CX-30

Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Internet Access<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Heads Up Display<br>Front View Camera<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 86098

2024 Mazda CX-30

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-30

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13510745

2024 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,000KM
VIN 3MVDMBDM2RM696559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 86098
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 86098

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
App Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE 16,000 KM $62,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Pilot Black Edition 77,404 KM $41,790 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT 61,000 KM $30,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Mazda CX-30