$47,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L AWD w/ Captain's Chair Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L AWD w/ Captain's Chair Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,258KM
VIN JM3KKCHD9R1119966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10,258 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Trailer stability control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitoring and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Trailer stability control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitoring and more!
The top features for this 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV include:
Trailer stability control
LED Daytime Running Lights
Blind Spot Monitoring
Push Button Start
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34973
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
trailer stability control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Hill Launch Assist
Smart Brake Support
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Advanced Keyless Entry
High Beam Control
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
7" LCD Display
Tri Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
10.25" Colour Center Display
Emergency Lane Keeping
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV