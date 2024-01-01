Menu
Sport Suna Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Sport Suna Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JM1BPBJY6R1700262

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 13,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:

Power Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Adaptive Cruise Control
Memory Drivers Seat
Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39723

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Monitoring
PUSH START BUTTON
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Memory Driver’s Seat
360 degree camera
Lane Keep Assist System
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Power Driver’s Seat
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

