$34,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,180KM
VIN JA4J4VA82RZ604386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,180 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander include:
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Paddle Shifters
Cruise Control
Driver Attention Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44379
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander