Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander include:<br> <br>Push Button Start<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>USB Ports<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Cruise Control<br>Driver Attention Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44379

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

25,180 KM

Details Description Features

$34,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12165852

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,180KM
VIN JA4J4VA82RZ604386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Push Button Start , Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander include:

Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Paddle Shifters
Cruise Control
Driver Attention Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44379

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
Power Folding Side Mirrors 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Reverse Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Reverse Cam, A/C 26,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 73,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Appel CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Appel CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 45,000 KM $35,390 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander