Menu
Account
Sign In
Low km kicks S >Intelligent Key>Automatic >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls> Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Apple carplay/Android auto>Available Nissan certified preowned> trade. Clean carfax with only 1626 kms. Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

2024 Nissan Kicks

1,626 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Kicks

KICKS S WITH ONLY 1626 KMS.

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Nissan Kicks

KICKS S WITH ONLY 1626 KMS.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,626KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BVYRL552341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 1,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km kicks S >Intelligent Key>Automatic >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Apple carplay/Android auto>Available Nissan certified preowned> trade. Clean carfax with only 1626 kms.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV 76,199 KM $22,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SE LOW KM TRADE WITH ONLY 29701 KMS. AWD WITH FORWARD COLLISION WARNIND AND BLINDSPOT MONITORING,XM RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS,P/W,P/L AND MORE for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SE LOW KM TRADE WITH ONLY 29701 KMS. AWD WITH FORWARD COLLISION WARNIND AND BLINDSPOT MONITORING,XM RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS,P/W,P/L AND MORE 29,701 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. P/W,/P/L/A/C,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND MORE, for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SR ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. P/W,/P/L/A/C,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING AND MORE, 62,933 KM $20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2024 Nissan Kicks