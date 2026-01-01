Menu
Cash Price: $24,950 Finance Price: $22,950

Clean CarFax. Power sunroof | 18-inch alloy wheels | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure warning | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | 8-inch touchscreen | Backup camera | Bluetooth. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Pricing: 

Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers. Financing

We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Vehicle Review

The 2024 Nissan Sentra SR brings a fresh, sporty edge to the compact sedan segment with its redesigned V-motion grille and aggressive 18-inch alloy wheels. Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and an updated Xtronic CVT, it offers a smooth, fuel-efficient drive perfect for the city. Inside, the SR trim features a refined cabin with sport-inspired stitching, a power moonroof, and a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen with seamless smartphone integration. Standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, this Sentra provides a comprehensive suite of safety tech to keep you confident on every journey. Warranty

This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Trade-In / Appraisal

Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li>Prices exclude HST & licensing.</li><li>Price includes a $2,000 finance credit applied. Cash price differs.</li><li>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person.</li></ul>

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

Clean CarFax. Power sunroof | 18-inch alloy wheels | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | Blind spot monitoring | Adaptive cruise control | Lane departure warning | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | 8-inch touchscreen | Backup camera | Bluetooth. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Pricing: Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.

Financing

We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.

The 2024 Nissan Sentra SR brings a fresh, sporty edge to the compact sedan segment with its redesigned V-motion grille and aggressive 18-inch alloy wheels. Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and an updated Xtronic CVT, it offers a smooth, fuel-efficient drive perfect for the city. Inside, the SR trim features a refined cabin with sport-inspired stitching, a power moonroof, and a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen with seamless smartphone integration. Standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, this Sentra provides a comprehensive suite of safety tech to keep you confident on every journey.

Warranty

This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options.

Trade-In / Appraisal

Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition.
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Autorama is Toronto's trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We're committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years.

Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST & licensing.
  • Price includes a $2,000 finance credit applied. Cash price differs.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

