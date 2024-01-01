Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Power Sunroof<br>Wireless Phone Charger<br>LED Fog Lights<br>Aux Input<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Auto Emergency Steering<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34535

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

3,965 KM

Details Description Features

$39,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
3,965KM
VIN 4S4GUHU66R3721253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34535
  • Mileage 3,965 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Wireless Phone Charger
LED Fog Lights
Aux Input
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Emergency Steering

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34535

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Centring Assist

Additional Features

Aux input
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
Lane Change Assist
Pre-Collision Braking
High Beam Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Reverse Auto Braking
10-Speakers
11.6" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Auto Emergency Steering
Lane Keep Assist & Sway Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

647-559-3297

