$39,490+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,490
+ taxes & licensing
3,965KM
VIN 4S4GUHU66R3721253
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34535
- Mileage 3,965 KM
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Wireless Phone Charger
LED Fog Lights
Aux Input
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto Emergency Steering
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34535
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$39,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek