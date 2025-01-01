Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / X Mode , Touchscreen Display , Adaptive Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>X Mode<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Power Moonroof<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Keyless Entry System<br>Power Side Mirrors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42267

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

13,000 KM

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
12056266

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
13,000KM
VIN 4S4GUHU62R3762947

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / X Mode , Touchscreen Display , Adaptive Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek include:

X Mode
Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Zone A/C
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry System
Power Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42267

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Dual Zone A/C

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Reverse Automatic Braking

Aux input
Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Vehicle Hold
X Mode
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Rear Vehicle Detection
Eyesight Assist
SI Mode

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

