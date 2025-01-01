$37,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4GUHU62R3762947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / X Mode , Touchscreen Display , Adaptive Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek include:
X Mode
Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Zone A/C
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry System
Power Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42267
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / X Mode , Touchscreen Display , Adaptive Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2024 Subaru Crosstrek include:
X Mode
Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Zone A/C
Power Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry System
Power Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42267
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Vehicle Hold
X Mode
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Rear Vehicle Detection
Eyesight Assist
SI Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 85,285 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus IS 350 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 64,000 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C 72,200 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek